Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Aethlon Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEMD. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AEMD opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

