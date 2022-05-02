Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.86.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $4.50 on Monday, hitting $130.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,784. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.74. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.31. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $804,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

