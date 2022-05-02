Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,784. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

