Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $57.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. Aflac has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

