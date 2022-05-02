Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Up 27.5% in April

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.44 on Monday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.59.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on ALRN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
About Aileron Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.
