Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Up 27.5% in April

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.44 on Monday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ALRN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

