Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in April

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIMFF opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Aimia has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

