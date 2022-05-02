AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

OTCMKTS:ABSSF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

