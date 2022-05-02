AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 87,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ ANTE opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AirNet Technology stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of AirNet Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company provides advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel; and gas station media network. It also displays non-advertising content, including comedy clips, movie, TV series, sports, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries.

