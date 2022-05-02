Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Up 33.7% in April

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 464.0 days.

Aixtron stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

Get Aixtron alerts:

AIXXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aixtron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aixtron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.