Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 29.0% in April

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ajinomoto stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $33.14.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

