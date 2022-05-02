Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.00.

DETNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of DETNF opened at $36.15 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.