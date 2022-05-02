Akerna (KERN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 161.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akerna to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KERN opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Akerna has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KERN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akerna by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Akerna by 99.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

