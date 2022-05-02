Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.22. 7,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,433. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $175,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skorpios Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,801,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,944,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 77,565 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,907,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after buying an additional 257,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 5,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,766,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after buying an additional 1,735,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,758,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,192,000 after buying an additional 360,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

