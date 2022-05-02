Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,598,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,119,000 after buying an additional 114,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 634.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after buying an additional 5,246,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $31,672,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

