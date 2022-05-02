Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALEC. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ ALEC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,666. The stock has a market cap of $826.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Alector has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alector will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $20,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Alector by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768,293 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 17.7% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after purchasing an additional 752,336 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 296.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 318,605 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

