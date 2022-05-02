Alerus Financial Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alerus Financial in a report issued on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $25.55 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $444.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,797,000 after buying an additional 423,915 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

