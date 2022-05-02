Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,107. The company has a market cap of $436.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alerus Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

