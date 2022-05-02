Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 910,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $9.57 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $844.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.04 million. Analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,154,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

