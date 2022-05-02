Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on AQN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

AQN opened at $14.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

