Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.01.

BABA stock opened at $97.09 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $236.17. The firm has a market cap of $263.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.54 and its 200-day moving average is $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $312,493,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

