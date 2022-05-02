Alico (ALCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alico to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.60. Alico has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alico by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

