Alight (ALIT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Alight has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.540-$0.600 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alight to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42. Alight has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $3,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

