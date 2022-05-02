Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alkermes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.77). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

ALKS stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alkermes by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 325,610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 139,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alkermes by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 1,396.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 91,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $1,480,470.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $278,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,288 shares of company stock worth $2,977,211. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.