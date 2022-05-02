Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $24.31 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,494,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after buying an additional 314,108 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $164,504,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,760,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 293,258 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 617.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 273,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

