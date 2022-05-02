Alliance Global Partners Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $5.50

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.76.

Shares of TLRY opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

