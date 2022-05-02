Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $67.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.