Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$51.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at C$759,748.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$41.73 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$39.80 and a 52-week high of C$48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

