Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.21.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.27% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.
NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
