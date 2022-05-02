Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.21.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.27% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

