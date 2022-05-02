Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in April

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 364,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Allkem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:OROCF traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $8.55. 26,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,638. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. Allkem has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

