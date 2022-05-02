Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 26.1% in April

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $12.35 on Monday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $15.23.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
