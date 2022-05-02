Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 222.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALNY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY opened at $133.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.05. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 121.90%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,275,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.