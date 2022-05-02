Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Head to Head Review

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lucira Health and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alpha Teknova has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 143.40%. Given Alpha Teknova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucira Health and Alpha Teknova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 1.21 -$64.83 million ($1.91) -1.48 Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 8.54 -$9.80 million N/A N/A

Alpha Teknova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucira Health.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -69.67% -22.89% -19.84% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Lucira Health on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucira Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

