AltaGas Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.65.

AltaGas stock opened at C$29.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.09. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$22.40 and a 12-month high of C$31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 121.90%.

About AltaGas (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.