AltaGas Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AltaGas in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion.
AltaGas stock opened at C$29.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.09. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$22.40 and a 12-month high of C$31.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 121.90%.
About AltaGas (Get Rating)
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
