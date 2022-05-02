Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Altice USA stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 85.33% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

