Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATUS. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 85.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altice USA by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,977,000 after buying an additional 511,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Altice USA by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,231,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 807,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

