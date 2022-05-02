Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $385.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.
ALTO opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.66.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alto Ingredients by 1,572.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 420,991 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 35.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 90,398 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 91.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.
About Alto Ingredients (Get Rating)
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
