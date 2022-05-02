Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $55.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 6,648.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

