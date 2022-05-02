ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

ALXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

ALXO traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.08. 22,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $532.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.75.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

