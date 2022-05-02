Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Ambev stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

