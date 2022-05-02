American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $8.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.58.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXL. Barclays lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.
