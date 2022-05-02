American Express (AXP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

American Express (NYSE: AXP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/26/2022 – American Express had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $187.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – American Express is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – American Express had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $204.00 to $206.00.
- 3/17/2022 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $226.00.
NYSE AXP traded down $10.26 on Monday, hitting $171.72. 236,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.73. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,529 shares of company stock worth $84,276,353. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
