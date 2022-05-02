American Express (AXP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

American Express (NYSE: AXP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2022 – American Express had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $187.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – American Express is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – American Express had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $204.00 to $206.00.

3/17/2022 – American Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $226.00.

NYSE AXP traded down $10.26 on Monday, hitting $171.72. 236,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.73. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $149.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,529 shares of company stock worth $84,276,353. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

