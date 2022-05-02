American States Water Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

American States Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 52.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $78.66 on Monday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.11.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

