American Well (AMWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. American Well has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMWL stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. American Well has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,047 shares of company stock worth $1,197,231. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Well by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 150,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of American Well by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 92,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

