American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) will report sales of $64.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.89 million to $68.48 million. American Well posted sales of $57.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $278.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.71 million to $284.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $323.43 million, with estimates ranging from $300.32 million to $342.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of AMWL opened at $3.13 on Monday. American Well has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $55,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,231. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Well by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 31.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

