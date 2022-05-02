AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Down 23.4% in April

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ACAN opened at $0.42 on Monday. AmeriCann has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It designs, develops, leases, and operates cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

