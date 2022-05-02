Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Up 26.4% in April

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National in the third quarter valued at about $675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ames National by 16.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ames National by 124.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ames National in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ames National in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.71. Ames National has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

