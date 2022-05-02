AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.30.

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 15.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 20.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $126.26 on Monday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

