Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,745.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,172 shares of company stock worth $227,024 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 36,425.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000.

FOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

