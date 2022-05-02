AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at 0.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.30. AmmPower has a 1 year low of 0.20 and a 1 year high of 1.90.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst methods to react nitrogen and hydrogen together with the aim of creating clean and cost-effective green ammonia.

