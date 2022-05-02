AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMPF opened at 0.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.30. AmmPower has a 1 year low of 0.20 and a 1 year high of 1.90.
AmmPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmmPower (AMMPF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.