Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of APH stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

